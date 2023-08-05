CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

