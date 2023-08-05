Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

