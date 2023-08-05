Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,901.67.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE DEO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.