Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 959 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BN opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

