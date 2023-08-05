Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.