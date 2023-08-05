Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

