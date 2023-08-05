Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.04. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

