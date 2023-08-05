Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.0 %

GWW opened at $708.27 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.72.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

