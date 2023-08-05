Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,068 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

