Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 623,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after buying an additional 191,875 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

