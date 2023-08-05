Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

