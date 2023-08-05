CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Buys $23,337.50 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $23,337.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,919.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

