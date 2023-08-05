CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $91.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

