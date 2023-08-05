CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

