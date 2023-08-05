CX Institutional Buys 100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

