CX Institutional Buys 171 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.