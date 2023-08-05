CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $50.12 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.