CX Institutional Takes $251,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,959,000 after purchasing an additional 938,909 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.33 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.