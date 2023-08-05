Daniel B. Soland Purchases 15,000 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel B. Soland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

DBVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

