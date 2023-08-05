Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.76

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 393073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

