Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.41

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 68901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Digimarc Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.54% and a negative net margin of 164.62%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digimarc by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Articles

