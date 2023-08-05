Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 23227178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,128,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

