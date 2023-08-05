Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.06

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.06 and traded as low as $32.58. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 3,173,358 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,670,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 18,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 133,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 138.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

