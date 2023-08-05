Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 74,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

