Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.30

Dream Unlimited Co. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.30 and traded as low as C$20.00. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 20,467 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$835.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.25.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of C$72.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Co. will post 1.0252317 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

