Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as low as C$3.01. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 10,040 shares traded.
Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$115.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of C$76.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynacor Group Announces Dividend
Dynacor Group Company Profile
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynacor Group
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.