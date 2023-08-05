Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as low as C$3.01. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 10,040 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$115.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of C$76.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

