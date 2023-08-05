Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.23.

DT stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

