Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $549.38

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.38 ($7.05) and traded as low as GBX 547 ($7.02). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.16), with a volume of 19,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 549.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 549.38. The firm has a market cap of £163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18,583.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

