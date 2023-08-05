Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.31

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.31 and traded as low as $31.76. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 14.44%.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.