Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.31

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.31 and traded as low as $31.76. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.
Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 14.44%.
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
