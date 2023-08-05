Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

EXP stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.