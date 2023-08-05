EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

