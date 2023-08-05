Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.41). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares changing hands.
Elegant Hotels Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78.
About Elegant Hotels Group
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
