Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $26.05 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.