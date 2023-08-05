Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

