Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 251.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,634 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

