Ellevest Inc. Buys 177 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.