Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,586 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

