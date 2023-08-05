Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.27 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

