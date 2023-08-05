Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Price Performance

Tredegar stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

