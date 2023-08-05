Ellevest Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

