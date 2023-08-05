Ellevest Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,511 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 338,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Hayward stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

