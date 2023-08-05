Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,279,567,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

