Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Free Report) by 40,310.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ProFrac stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ProFrac Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

