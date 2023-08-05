Ellevest Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 384,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,989,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

