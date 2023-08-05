Ellevest Inc. Sells 270 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $455.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

