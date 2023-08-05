Ellevest Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

