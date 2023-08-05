Ellevest Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Insider Activity

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,190. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.