Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 3,326 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 12.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

