Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 10,348 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

