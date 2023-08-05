EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EQT by 569.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

